HOUSTON (CW39) — The new season of OWN’s “Ready To Love” hits Houston and selects 20 locals to participate in the show that helps single people find the love of their lives. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with the host of the show, Nephew Tommy (Thomas Miles)….
Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!
“Ready To Love” premiers on Own Fri. Oct. 23!
- Senate Judiciary Committee votes to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett; Democrats boycott
- Senate panel advances nomination to the Supreme Court
- Trump’s Supreme Court nominee moves toward Senate vote despite boycott by Dems
- Watch: All 12 Playbook: Two conference undefeated teams meet this week as all 10 schools in action
- Houston is “Ready To Love”