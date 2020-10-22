Houston is “Ready To Love”

HOUSTON (CW39) — The new season of OWN’s “Ready To Love” hits Houston and selects 20 locals to participate in the show that helps single people find the love of their lives. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with the host of the show, Nephew Tommy (Thomas Miles)….

“Ready To Love” premiers on Own Fri. Oct. 23!