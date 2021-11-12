Program helps at-risk kids in Houston ISD schools

HOUSTON (KIAH) It is a golf tournament that’s all about heart and making sure that children in Houston get all the help they need, in their school and in their lives. For 15 years the Houston ISD Foundation has held its annual golf tournament. Earlier this week it was held at the Wildcat Golf Club.

Established in 1994, the HISD Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that is governed by a volunteer board of directors. It includes local business, industry, and community leaders. The foundation raises funds to enable HISD to offer learning opportunities that go beyond the basics, including expanding college & career opportunities, funding innovation, educating the whole child, and ensuring equity across the district.

CW39 Houston Anchor Sharron Melton was a guest at this year’s tournament and was a judge for the most stylish and creative outfits the players were wearing. Numerous businesses also took part, like the alliantgroup and many others.

The Houston ISD Foundation is dedicated to mobilizing the local community in support of innovative priorities in HISD to improve outcomes for all students in the district. HISD is the largest school district in Texas with 209,000 students and over 10,000 graduates annually. Investing in HISD is investing in the future of our city, our state and our quality of life in Houston is more than just important, it’s necessary. For more information on how you can help, click this direct link.

Photo courtesy of Sharron Melton