Houston ISD hosting phone bank to reach out to students

HOUSTON (CW39) Starting Tuesday, June 22nd – June 24th The HISD Student Assistance Department is collaborating with the Houston Astros Foundation and will be hosting a phone bank at Minute Maid Park to reach out and recover students who have failed to return to school.
Volunteers will be provided a list of names, contact information and a script to allow them to engage with students and parents during the call. The goal of the initiative is to encourage students to return to HISD or to explore alternative educational settings, according to HISD officials.
WHEN: June 22 – 24, 2021 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: Minute Maid Park – 3rd Floor multipurpose room