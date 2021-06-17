Houston ISD launching summer meals program with 10 curbside pickup sites

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

HOUSTON (CW39) The state’s largest school district, HISD is launching its 2021 summer meals program along with 10 curbside pickup sites spread out across the city.

Weekend meals also will be provided to students enrolled in summer school. They will receive no-cost breakfast and lunch at school each day and meals to take home for the weekend at the end of each week.

“As we have learned from this past year, we have an overabundance of students from food-insecure households in HISD,” Nutrition Services Officer Betti Wiggins said. “I’m grateful that we’re able to provide this program to help ensure our students continue to have access to good food through the summer.”

Campus curbside pickup locations include:

  • Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technical Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd.
  • Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St.
  • Furr High School, 500 Mercury Drive
  • Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive
  • Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St.
  • Washington High School, 4204 Yale
  • Braeburn Elementary School, 5550 Pine St.
  • Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Drive
  • Almeda Elementary School, 14226 Almeda Road
  • Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd.

The first curbside pickup will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 18. Students will receive two days’ worth of breakfast and lunch to eat over the weekend.

Beginning Thursday, June 24, all remaining pickups will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays to better align with the district’s summer work schedule. On Thursdays, students will receive three days’ worth of breakfast and lunch to eat over the weekend.

The program will run through the end of summer school. For more information or to find a curbside pickup location near you, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals

