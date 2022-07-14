HOUSTON (CW39) If you’ve ever wanted to teach in a school, school districts around the country, including right here in Texas, like Houston ISD, have a real big need for more teachers. Now H.I.S.D. is doing even more to help teachers to come to the district.

The district is now helping candidates become certified Teachers, through alternate programs. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with HISD Senior Manger LaShawn Porter to explain why the district is doing this , and what this means for future teachers and returning teachers.

Part 1 talks about the alternative program, and what’s involved.

Part 2 Discusses the new Salaries being offered Teachers along with other incentives that are also available.