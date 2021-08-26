Houston job market regains momentum after thousands of job loss

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – After the Houston job market took a hit, workforce officials say the city is finally regaining its momentum again.

The Houston Area lost thousands of jobs at the start of this global crisis. Mostly impacting those who work in the field of education.

According to workforce solutions, the professional and business service industry set new records in July. This means oil and gas-related jobs could be making a comeback.

In addition, fewer people were unemployed in July. The unemployment rate fell more than a half-point to 6.8 points.

Officials say anyone in the area looking for a job or one-on-one professional coaching should visit their nearest Workforce Solutions career office.

City-workers say the job market tends to get better in the fall when kids go back to school.