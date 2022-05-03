HOUSTON (KIAH) It is National Hurricane Preparedness Week, the City of Houston is offering tips on how you can be ready for the upcoming season.

Your Hurricane Preparedness kit should include

A first aid kit

Non-perishable food

Flashlights or lanterns with extra batteries

A portable cell phone charger

Non-perishable pet food and water

One gallon of water per person for five days

Clean air items such as N-95

Personal Hygiene items

Armando Cardenas from Bellaire says he and his family are prepared to act quickly in case of disaster. “It could be fire for one second and the next thing you know it is all flooded, we have family in Sugarland and over there it doesn’t flood as much so we always go there,” said Cardenas.

An exit plan is important to assure an exit goes smoothly. To find more preparedness information click here.