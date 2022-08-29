HOUSTON (CW39) It’s a sign of solidarity with the Houston area Pakistani community, as the city of Houston lights City Hall in green and white. Sunday evening , Mayor Sylvester Turner authorized the lights of City Hall to shine green and white in honor of the victims of the devastating monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan.

“An estimated 60,000 to 80,000 people of Pakistani descent live in the Houston area. We are all shocked and saddened by the horrific images of widespread damage, and our collective hearts go out to them as the devastating flooding has claimed lives and property”, said Mayor Turner.

The mayor has been in contact with the Pakistani Consulate General of Houston, expressed his condolences, and pledged his support for the families.

Courtesy: City of Houston

According to the Associated Press, deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe. ”Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.

“We stand with our local Pakistani community and pledge to do our part to assist with local relief efforts,” said Mayor Turner.

The colors dark green and white happen to be the colors of the Pakistani national flag.