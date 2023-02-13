Houston (KIAH) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol hit the road on Sunday, February 12th to Austin, Texas. The goal is to hand deliver invitations to the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan will all receive personal invitations.

The ceremonial departure from NRG happened over the weekend, with the group expected to arrive in Auston on February 13th around noon.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off February 28th. You can find more details here: https://www.rodeohouston.com/