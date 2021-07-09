Houston man set on fire after attack – $5,000 REWARD for person responsible

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Police are searching for the suspect who killed a man by setting him on fire in East Houston. It happened right before 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of Dorsett, just east of downtown Houston.

Picture of victim, Jesus Salgado. Courtesy of Houston Police Department

City investigators say the now wanted man, approached Jesus Salgado, attacked him and then set him on fire.

Salgado died from his injuries.

Anyone with information that can lead to charges and/or an arrest of the suspect in this case could receive up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers. The information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.