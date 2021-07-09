Houston man set on fire after attack – $5,000 REWARD for person responsible

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Houston Police are searching for the suspect who killed a man by setting him on fire in East Houston.  It happened right before 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of Dorsett, just east of downtown Houston.

Picture of victim, Jesus Salgado. Courtesy of Houston Police Department

City investigators say the now wanted man, approached Jesus Salgado, attacked him and then set him on fire. 

Salgado died from his injuries. 

Anyone with information that can lead to charges and/or an arrest of the suspect in this case could receive up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.  The information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. 

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

Rain Outlook for Friday morning - Star Harvey

Disturbance 1 over south Texas, rain continues in local counties - Carrigan Chauvin

WEATHER ALERT - Disturbance 1 in south Texas - Carrigan Chauvin

LIVE look at Houston's rainy commute - Carrigan Chauvin

National advisories, local Flash Flood Watch till 7PM Friday - Star Harvey

Weekend grilling forecast, national advisories - Star Harvey

Altuve, Correa opting out of All-Star game - Hannah Trippett

Rainy Friday morning satellite and radar - Carrigan Chauvin

24 hour rain and 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

National advisories, rainy 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Rainy 10-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

3-day rain potential - Carrigan Chauvin

State of the State February 1, 2021

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss