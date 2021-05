HOUSTON (CW39) -- It's no secret millennials often face criticism from older generations. Millennials have been accused of killing department stores, cable tv, canned-tuna, and processed foods.

But there may be a glimmer of hope for this generation. According to a study published in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology, researchers have discovered that millennials commit less crime than prior generations. The age group born between 1946 and 1964, commonly known as baby boomers, was the most criminally active in modern history.