HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston’s public transit system METRO is making masks optional on buses.

Tuesday afternoon, METRO released the following statement about the decision:

Effective immediately, masks will be optional throughout the METRO system, including at rail stations, transit centers, bus stops and inside METRO facilities. The lifting of this requirement also applies to METRO employees.

This change comes after yesterday’s court ruling on the federal mask mandate and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) decision to suspend enforcement while the Biden Administration reviews the federal judge’s ruling.

METRO’s removal of all signage and messaging requiring masks on the transit system is anticipated to take 24 to 48 hours. During this time, operators and MPD officers will no longer instruct customers to adhere to the requirement.

METRO encourages its customers to make decisions that are in their best interest. The Authority will continue its rigorous daily and midday cleaning schedule, paying special attention to surfaces frequently touched by the public and sanitizer dispensers are still available on all vehicles. New information will be provided as it becomes available. Visit METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages for timely updates. METRO also offers real-time information through its service alerts system.

This statement comes after the system’s most recent report about COVID -19 cases among four employees, including one bus driver.

This brings the total number of cases to 1591 METRO employees and 269 contractors since March 2020. METRO currently has 1,236 active buses serving the community of Houston.