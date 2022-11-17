HOUSTON (KIAH) In less than 2 months, the 71st Miss Universe will be crowned in New Orleans, Louisiana. And you can have a part in getting Miss USA 2022, into the semi-finals, and all you have to do is Vote for her.

For a number of years, the Miss Universe Organization has encouraged the public and fan engagement, to get involved in the process of helping to select delegates around the world, to get to the top 16. That’s why the organization offers the public a chance to vote one contestant into the semi-finals, bringing one woman one step closer to the title of Miss Universe.

Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel

This year’s pageant is in New Orleans, just a stones through away from Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel‘s hometown of Houston, Texas. And whether you know about pageants or not, many around the USA and the Houston area are getting behind this 28 year old beauty and hometown woman. And you can too!

Learn more about Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel below. Then sll you have to do is click on the Miss Universe link here and vote!