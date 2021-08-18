Houston nurse fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t regret her choice

CW39

by: Leland Vittert, Sean Noone,

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

(NewsNation Now) — A Houston nurse who was fired for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine says she doesn’t regret her decision.

Jennifer Bridges, a former nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, was fired along with more than 100 others for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bridges said she is wary of the vaccine because she believes it could have negative effects down the road. 

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been authorized for emergency use and FDA approval is expected to come this year. Bridges said even with FDA approval she wouldn’t trust the vaccine. She says she is not an “anti-vaxxer” and that she has had flu shots before.

Bridges had COVID-19 last year and believes she has an increased immunity to the virus and does not need the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone who’s eligible get fully vaccinated because studies have shown vaccine immunity may be more durable than natural infection.

Cases of COVID-19 have risen across the country as vaccination rates declined and social distancing restrictions in many communities have gone away.

The state of Texas reported more than 11,500 patients hospitalized with the virus Sunday, the most since January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 7AM - August 18, 2021

Multiple named storms churning: Henri, Linda, Grace, Fred - Adam Krueger

Grace update and Colorado wildwires - Adam Krueger, Russ Pappas

School bus forecast

Hurricane Alicia - 38 years later - Star Harvey

Local Houston Weather and futurecast - Adam Krueger

How Texas is protected from Grace - Adam Krueger

Grace wave height and coastal impacts - Carrigan Chauvin

Start times for school districts heading back to school August 18, 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Tropical Storm Grace - Star Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 - Sharron Melton

School districts heading back to school, August 18, 2021

Houston weather, Fred, Grace for August 18, 2021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss