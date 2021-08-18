Houston nurse fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t regret her choice

(NewsNation Now) — A Houston nurse who was fired for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine says she doesn’t regret her decision.

Jennifer Bridges, a former nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, was fired along with more than 100 others for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bridges said she is wary of the vaccine because she believes it could have negative effects down the road.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been authorized for emergency use and FDA approval is expected to come this year. Bridges said even with FDA approval she wouldn’t trust the vaccine. She says she is not an “anti-vaxxer” and that she has had flu shots before.

Bridges had COVID-19 last year and believes she has an increased immunity to the virus and does not need the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone who’s eligible get fully vaccinated because studies have shown vaccine immunity may be more durable than natural infection.

Cases of COVID-19 have risen across the country as vaccination rates declined and social distancing restrictions in many communities have gone away.

The state of Texas reported more than 11,500 patients hospitalized with the virus Sunday, the most since January.