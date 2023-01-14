HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One Houston officer was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when a driver in an orange sedan cut across a median at the North Loop East & 45 North Freeways. The driver cracked her oil pan in the process, leaving her vehicle blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

A semi-truck was forced to run off the road to avoid hitting her car.

Not long after, a Houston police officer arrived and attempted to block incoming traffic in his patrol vehicle. Suddenly, a driver in a blue Kia sedan struck the officer’s vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the driver of the blue sedan was driving while under the influence and was taken into custody.

The driver of the orange sedan is expected to be cited for causing the initial crash.

No other information is available at this time.