Houston opens more free COVID-19 vaccine sites

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif.

 HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Health Department has announced the schedule for the sites offering free doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at pop-up sites during the week, located at:
— One Delta Plaza Educational Center, Inc., 3333 Old Spanish Trail, 7702, on Oct. 16, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
— Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 3401 Jeanetta St., 77063, on Oct. 16, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
— Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037, on Oct. 17, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department’s fixed sites, located at:
— Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
— Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St., Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
— La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
— Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
— Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
— Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
— Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr., Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
— Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
— PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd., Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
— Tidwell Park, 9720 Spaulding St., Tuesdays-Fridays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 4p.m.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 12 and up.

The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination is available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.
Those interested can call 832-393-4301 to see if they qualify for the program.

