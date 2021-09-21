Houston PD Special Victims Division to hold news conference following arrest of serial sexual assault suspect

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A news conference will be held Tuesday afternoon to discuss the arrest of a serial sexual assault suspect. The purpose is to encourage other victims to come forward.

The suspect is a 36-year-old Black male by the name of Morris Holton III. Holton is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and one count of aggravated kidnapping in the 262nd State District Court. Holton was arrested on July 12 without incident.

Investigators say Holton contacted the victims using social media and online advertising. Officials say he posed as a customer to gain the victim’s trust. The victims told police Holton was adamant about meeting in person.

Upon meeting up, the victim told authorities that Holton pulled a gun, zip-tied them, stole valuables, and sexually assaulted them. Holton was later identified by a victim after he contacted the person through Instagram days later.

Holton used a fake name, “Carlos” and phone number 346-577-2891 to attract victims.

Investigators believe there are more victims out there and encourage people to come forward. You can contact Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140.