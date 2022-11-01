HOUSTON (KIAH) This afternoon Houston police chief Troy Finner confirmed that Migos artist Takeoff, was in fact the man killed in downtown Houston Monday night.

Chief Finner said that the gunman or gunmen are still at large.

Chief Finner speaks with Takeoff’s grieving mother

Chief Finner said he spoke with Takeoff’s mother who flew in from out of town. “I want everybody to understand the pain, suffering of any mother. Very tough. I told her, ‘we stand with any victim of violence or any homicide victim or family,.’ We stand with them in the city, and this Police Department, and everyone standing behind me. I wanted to thank the homicide unit and commander Spears for doing great work time and time again.’”

What happened to Takeoff?

Chief Finner said “we understand and know that officers received a call at 2:40 a.m. this morning. Officers arrived shortly after at the location. Billiards Bowling Alley located at 1201 San Jacinto Street, here in the downtown area. Once officers arrived they saw a male that was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirsnik Khari Ball also known as Takeoff out of Atlanta. Member of the Migos rap group out of Atlanta.”

Hip hop gets a bad rap

Chief Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. “Sometimes the hip hop community gets a bad name. I know and evident from this city and people who I have a personal relationship with. There are a lot of great people in our hip hop community and I respect them.”

Hip Hop community in shock

“I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston and everyone spoke of what a great young man this is how peaceful he is. What a great artist. I’m calling upon everybody. Hip hop artists in Houston and around the nation. We have to police ourselves. There are several talented individuals men and women in our community who I love and I respect. We need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry. I’m calling to start here in Houston. Here and possibly as early as this next week, I want to meet with some of these artists and see how we can taper things down.”

Prayers for Takeoff’s grieving mother

“I want to ask that we all pray for his mother his family and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now,” Chief Finner said.

Police need your help

Sergeant Michael Arrington with the Houston Police Department homicide division said when officers arrived to find Takeoff was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. His body was on the third level just outside the front door. The two other individuals took their personal vehicle to local area hospitals. Both of them have non-life threatening injuries. One is a 23-year-old male. The other, a 24-year-old female. Both of them are going to be OK.

The two did provide some information to help homicide detectives in their investigation.

“All of y’all need to send those to us so we can solve this case. We’re looking for anything to help us bring justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now and the only thing that we can do is hope that you’ll reach out and assist us in any way – to lead the evidence that will help us to apprehend arrest and charge the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Employees working at the establishment notified police and said that the shooting happened after the private party ended. The private party was a booked event. After it ended, there was a large group of people who had gathered at the front door area just outside of the building. It led to an argument where the shooting took place from a disagreement. A lot of the people that were there, fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement.

Remain Anonymous

Police are asking anyone who might have seen something, to either call Houston Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. If they would like to remain anonymous, they call Crime Stoppers at 713-222 TIPS. Police and homicide investigators are looking for any information right now. “Any videos. Any information. We do know that the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages and Twitter tweets and videos.