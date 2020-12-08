Houston Police Chief to discuss increase in violent road rage incidents

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) This morning, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other local leaders will discuss the increase in violent road rage incidents in the city.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, District Attorney Kim Ogg, and Texas Department of Public Safety officials will also be at the news conference to talk about what they say is an “alarming increase” in violent road rage.

The news conference is this morning at 11 a.m. at the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building on Travis Street.

You’ll be able to watch that news conference live right here on CW39.com.