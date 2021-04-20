Houston Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) UPDATE: 8AM – Natalia was found safe.

Houston Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen in the Westchase area on Monday, April 19th.

Natalia Cuellar was last seen leaving the 3100 block of Hayes Road in an unknown direction, according to investigators.

Natalia was wearing blue jeans with an orange shirt and Nike shoes.

She does not have any known medical or mental health issues, according to police.

She is described as Black and Hispanic, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Natalia could be, please contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Future temperatures - Adam Krueger

Peloton Treadmill Child Death and Pet Warning

Potential rain Friday and Saturday - Adam Krueger

Chauvin Murder Trial Closing Arguments Start Monday

"People Plant Connection" Gardening Seminar

NASA - Mars Ingenuity A Success with Flight on Another Planet

"Smart Garden" Assistant app

Houstonians can sign up for free rain barrel

Hail damage car repairs

Houston facility for teen immigrant girls closed

Search underway for fugitive in deadly shooting

HOUSTON HAPPENS - MAGGIE FLECKNOE, STAR HARVEY

Mystery Wire: UAP Photos

Fishing 101 in Texas- Checklist

Safe Secure Systems

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss