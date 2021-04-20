Houston Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl

HOUSTON (CW39) UPDATE: 8AM – Natalia was found safe.

Houston Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen in the Westchase area on Monday, April 19th.

Natalia Cuellar was last seen leaving the 3100 block of Hayes Road in an unknown direction, according to investigators.

Natalia was wearing blue jeans with an orange shirt and Nike shoes.

She does not have any known medical or mental health issues, according to police.

She is described as Black and Hispanic, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Natalia could be, please contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.