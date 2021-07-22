Houston Police release pics of car involved in shooting that left teenager dead

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is releasing surveillance phots of a suspects car that is believed to be involved in a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teenager. The incident happened on June 29th around 12:40 a.m. at 6011 West Sam Houston Parkway South.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 or 2017 white Honda Accord with a dark colored front bumper.  The vehicle has chrome door handles, 5-spoke wheel rims.  The vehicle may have a black replacement bumper because it was previously involved in a crash, according to HPD.

The victim, Xavier Portillo, 17, suffered at least one gunshot wound.



HPD Homicide Division Sergeants M. Burrow and K. Daignault reported:

A witness stated Mr. Portillo was inside a vehicle at the intersection of Beechnut and Boone Road when individuals in another vehicle (white Honda Accord) pulled up alongside his vehicle.  At some point, someone inside the Honda fired shots and struck Portillo.  Someone in Portillo’s vehicle drove him to Altus Houston Hospital at 6011 West Sam Houston Parkway where Portillo was pronounced deceased.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, but may have involved a road rage incident.  The Honda was reportedly driven by a woman, and the shooter was reportedly a passenger described only as a black male in his 20s.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or suspect(s) is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.  

