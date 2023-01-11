Houston (KIAH) – The Houston Public Library will no longer charge late fines on overdue books and other borrow items.

According to a press release from the city, the measure was supported by both Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council. This change is effective January 11, 2023.

“A fine free library system evens the playing field and incentivizes Houstonians to become lifelong users of our Houston Public Library,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

To give all customers an opportunity to clear their accounts of monies owed, HPL has designated an amnesty period to occur from January 17 through February 18, 2023. During the amnesty period, library users are invited to visit an HPL location to return overdue items and review their account status for fees that may have been incurred for lost or damaged items.

Studies of libraries that have gone fine free found a higher rate of return on borrowed items, as well as an influx of users returning to the library with the barrier of late fees removed. Under previous fine-related policies, approximately 25% of HPL account holders owed fines, and 70% of those fines were accrued before 2015. Fines are intimidating enough to block customers from using library services. With the passing of this update to the standing ordinance, many Houstonians, including those who are in the most need of library services, will regain access to the vast resources available—from books and audiobooks to mobile hotspots and Wi-Fi-connected laptops.



