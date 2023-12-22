HOUSTON (KIAH)–Houston Public library goers may be familiar with the Houston Public Library‘s ‘on-the-go’ app. It’s a way for users to browse collections, managing library accounts, finding events and more. However, the app is no longer available.

According to the Harris County Public Library, the developer of the app cancelled its services without notice. The staff says that even though the app has been cancelled, other apps such as Libby, Kanopy, Newsreader, Beanstack, Flipster, Pressreader, Freegalmusic, LinkedIn Learning and the Tumble Book Library are still available.

The app, “HCPL Self Check Out” has similar features to the on-the-go app. The app is used to check out books without going to the service desk.

The Houston Public Library’s website currently states that the app is not available, but that it’s exploring new options. The site states that there is no set timeframe of when an alternative will be available. If you have questions about your library account, visit hcpl.net.