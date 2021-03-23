Houston rain: round one exits, round two starts Wednesday, continues Thursday

After up to an inch of rain in some areas Tuesday morning, dry air moves in throughout the day with sunshine and 80s by the afternoon.

But, just as quickly as round one exits, round two nears and starts producing scattered showers as soon as Wednesday morning.

As that storm system gets closer, showers may intensify a bit on Thursday, with some possible strong thunderstorms.

Our future rain model indicates most rain totals Wednesday and Thursday remain under half an inch, with higher amounts farther north.