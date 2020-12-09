Houston ranks #4 as most sinful city in America

HOUSTON (CW39) – Las Vegas is known as the “Sin City” but a new report by WalletHub shows no city is innocent including Houston! The personal-finance website created it’s list on 2020’s Most Sinful Cities in America by comparing 180 cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. Since the pandemic, recent data shows Americans are doubling down on their worst habits like unnecessary spending, excessive drinking and eating, binge-watching to cope. In Texas, Houston ranks number 4 on the “Most Sinful Cities in America”.

Sinfulness of Houston (1=Most Sinful; 91=Avg.):

52nd – Anger & Hatred

15th – Jealousy

91st – Greed

2nd – Lust

5th – Vanity

WalletHub determined Lust is the top sin for the City of Houston. The city ranks number 5 for the most Adult-Entertainment establishments per capita.





Houston is not the only Texas city making the list. Laredo and Brownsville, Texas are both in the top 5 for the highest number of Adults who don’t exercise.