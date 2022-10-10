HOUSTON (KIAH) — Safety is always a concern for every city in the U.S. Now a new report ranks dozens of cities, including Houston.
The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest Cities in America, saying with the U.S. experiencing over 500 mass shootings this year, the goal was to determine where Americans can feel most protected against life’s hazards, including nonphysical forms of danger.
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics. The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
The only Texas city to make it into the top 10 was Laredo, coming in third. Taking the top spot as safest city in the U.S. is Columbia, Maryland.
The study looks at a number of different factors, ranging from the frequency of assaults & hate crimes, to traffic fatalities, unemployment rate, home emergency, natural disaster risk, and law enforcement personnel per capita, just to name a few.
But when you look at the numbers for Houston, they don’t sit so well. Here’s a look at WalletHub’s Houston numbers.
Safety in Houston (1=Safest, 91=Avg.):
- 121st – Traffic Fatalities per Capita
- 51st – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita
- 158th – Assaults per Capita
- 77th – Hate Crimes per Capita
- 136th – Unemployment Rate
- 81st – % of Households with Emergency Savings
- 179th – % of Uninsured Population
- 102nd – Natural-Disaster Risk Level
- 97th – % of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Wallet Hub
Houston is ranked #153 out of the 180 cities surveyed in the Safest Cities study, with a total score of 67.23. When it comes to Home and Security safety it ranks #141, for natural disaster risk it ranks #102, and for financial safety #158.
The report mentions several ways to increase these numbers and recommendations on how to implement them. For the full report, please visit the WalletHub Link.