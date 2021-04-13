Houston R&B Princess, Singer JaeRene’s celebration services

HOUSTON (CW39) — Hundreds of family members, friends and supporters safely gathered at The Raven Tower on Monday, April 12 for a Candlelight Vigil honoring Houston singer JaeRene.

The vigil consisted of JaeRene’s parents being presented with a proclamation by the City of Houston, music by DJ Supastar of 93.7 The Beat, speakers sharing their stories and memories of JaeRene, songs by Luke Whitney, and more.

JaeRene’s parents. CTSY: Joel Alfaro

CTSY: Joel Alfaro

Lemon Lime Light Media CTSY: Joel Alfaro

Luke Whitney, CTSY: Joel Alfaro

JaeRene was killed by a drunk driver going the wrong way on the Westpark Tollway on Wednesday, April 7. The driver is charged with intoxicated manslaughter. She was 19 years old. JaeRene’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at Sagemont Church. It is open to the public and masks are required.

JaeRene’s diverse sound was featured on one of Houston’s most requested song, “H-Town For Real (Remix),” which featured artists such as Kiotti, Paul Wall, Lil Flip, Kiotti, Trilly Polk and Z-Ro. In addition to singing, JaeRene was a songwriter.

JaeRene recently recorded an uplifting song called “Safe Place.” Proceeds from the single will be donated to Mother’s Against Drunk Drivers, or MADD.