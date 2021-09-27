Houston Rockets Deliver Relief Items to Hurricane Ida Victims

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Rockets teamed up with Kroger and Tilman J. Fertitta`s Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino teamed-up to deliver relief supplies to Houma, Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Houma is one of the Bayou towns hardest hit by Ida in late August. The Rockets left Houston picked up more volunteers at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles before heading to Houma.

Kroger transported the supplies from Houston to Houma via an 18-wheeler and the volunteers handed items out at a distribution event in conjunction with the Red Cross.