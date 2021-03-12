Houston Rockets attempting to trade ‘disgruntled’ forward P.J. Tucker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The Houston Rockets say they are attempting to trade disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. Tucker traveled with the Rockets to Sacramento for last night’s game with the Kings but did not play and was on his way back to Houston before the game ended.

The 35-year-old is in the final year of a $31.8 million, four-year deal. The veteran forward has been pushing for a trade for the past few weeks and had grown increasingly frustrated by the organization’s apparent lack of attempts to make a deal happen.