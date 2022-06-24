HOUSTON (CW39) Pride is this weekend in downtown Houston’s City Hall. First though, Friday night, Houstonians rally on the front steps of Houston City Hall.

Festival hours are 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.. Parade hours will be 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m..

TODAY at 6:30, protesters will stand against the Supreme Court’s right-wing assault on abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade.

The 44th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration will take place downtown at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Houston. This is Houston’s Premiere Event of the Pride Season.

New Pride Houston 365 Festival entry fee

Why is there an entry fee to the Festival this year?

“Due to the pandemic, inflation and increased security costs we need our attendees to pay a small entry fee of $5 (if purchased ahead of time) or $10 (if purchased at the gate) to help pay for the expenses and raise funds for the scholarships. Thank you for your support.”

If you’re there, there are Dos and Donts for the event.