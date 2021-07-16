Houston school resource fair Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) – Families Empowered is hosting an in-person and virtual fair with schools in Houston along with BakerRipley. The event will provide families with the chance to meet public ISD and charter schools, tuition-based private schools and programs for Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

Families Empowered works with families across Houston and Texas to ensure that they understand and can navigate all of the school options available to them.

Students read to one another during a summer program before the COVID-19 pandemic (Courtesy Freedom Schools Austin)

The Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Ripley House 4410 Navigation Houston, TX 77011

More information in English and Spanish is available here.

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

