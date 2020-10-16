Houston Schools jumping on the phones to help parents and students reconnect

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Independent School District are holding two phone banks on Friday, October 16, to address questions about the return of face-to-face instruction as the district helps families to Reconnect Safely, Return Strong for the 2020-2021 school year.

The phone banks will allow parents and students to ask questions in English and Spanish by calling the HISD at H.O.M.E. hotline number at 713-556-(INFO) 4636.

The phone bank in English will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Spanish phone bank will open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“As many of our students transition back to face-to-face learning, we want to ensure that families can get their questions answered by talking one-on-one with an HISD team member,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “During this `Year of Flexibility,` it is imperative that we remain in frequent communication with families to provide them with the information they need to make informed decisions as it relates to their child`s education.”

HISD staff members will take the calls and answer questions on a variety of topics such as virtual and in-person instruction options, testing and attendance, meals, COVID-19 precautions and procedures, resources for special populations, and more.

The first day of in-person learning is Monday, October 19.