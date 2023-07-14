HOUSTON (KIAH) – Young Houston poets are getting ready to compete in an international poetry slam, and you can help send them off. Six talented, young Houston poets will be competing in the International Brave New Voices Slam against 20 top teams from around the globe in San Francisco.

Writers in the Schools (WITS) is dedicated to connecting students with professionals to unlock the power of storytelling. On Friday, the organization is throwing a Pep Rally + Send-Off for Meta4 Houston, the city’s premier youth poetry team.

Emanuelee “Outspoken” Bean, WITS Writer + Meta-Four Houston Coach, and slam poetry competitor Ariana Lee, Houston’s Youth Poet Laureate, stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to preview the event.

Plus, Ariana read her powerful poem, switching to different languages, as she paid homage to the city of Houston and its diverse culture.

Ariana Lee is a graduate of St. John’s School in Houston and will attend Stanford University this fall. Ariana is Houston’s Youth Poet Laureate, and this is her second year on the Meta4 Houston team.

Pep Rally for Poets Event Details

The evening is divided into two parts. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., WITS invites the public to a Pep Rally for Poets. Mix and mingle with the members of Meta4 Houston team while you enjoy wine and light bites. There is a suggested donation of $30 per guest, with options to Pay What You Wish, as well. Donors at all levels are invited. witshouston.org/meta4

The Send-Off Performance starts at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP at witshouston.org/meta4.

WHEN: Friday, July 14, 2023

TIME: 6 p.m. -7 p.m. Pep Rally for Poets (donation event); 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Send-Off Performance (RSVP recommended)

WHERE: Writers in the Schools, 1416 Sul Ross Street, Houston, Texas

WHAT ELSE: For more information and to RSVP, visit witshouston.org/meta4