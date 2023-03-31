HOUSTON (KIAH)—The Houston SPCA is holding a spring open house tomorrow for the public from Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Animal lovers are encouraged to come by and adopt a furry companion and spend the day at the William and Evelyn Griffin Campus for a fun day of event.

All activities will be free. Here’s what you can expect:

Egg Hunts: Noon & 2 PM-First-come, first-served for ages 0-2 & 3-5 years-old. Locations will be at the Houston SPCA Dog Parks

Barn Chats: 1 PM & 3:30 PM-Meet the Equine & Farm Animal Team and watch demonstrations from a rescued equine. Location will be Houston SPCA Rescue Area

Wildlife Chats: 12:15 PM, 1:15 PM, 2:15 PM and 3:15 PM- Join the SPCA to explore ambassador birds and learn about the more than 12,000 wild animals who come through the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas every year. This chat will be held in several locations.

Kitten Nursery: Watch baby orphaned kittens get lifesaving care during a ‘pop up’ of the neonatal unit. The location is in the Adoption center cattery

A prize wheel will be located at the Harper courtyard

Eureka Heights Beer Garden will have samples (must be 21 years old) on site at the Harper Courtyard.

To learn more about the open house and the SPCA, visit the SPCA website.