HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Sunday, the Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. The game kicks off at noon.

Here is some of the discussion this week as the Texans prepare for what’s ahead…

Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke

On what Browns QB Joe Flacco does well

“Right to it. Man, he’s – first of all, he can still throw a really nice deep ball. You saw some of those last week, all the explosives that they had. I mean, it’s so effortless, his motion, and he can still sling it. And obviously, he’s got all the experience in the world in terms of operating and running the system, seeing coverages, all of that stuff. He’s really, it’s not a surprise to me that he was able to just slide in. Obviously, kind of at this point in the year and have some success, but I would say that his arm is still all there.”

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik

On what might dictate who will start at quarterback this week

“I think there’s multiple things that play into all of it. I’d say it has far less to do with the playoff push part of it. Like, we’re very aware of where we are and what we need to do. But kind of like I just answered, we’re really good as a team at just focusing on the next week and what’s in front of us. But, our mentality is, ‘Whatever we have to do to win this week. Whatever we have to do to win this game,’ and last week against Tennessee, we felt like the best way to win that game was Case Keenum, and we feel really confident with our quarterback room and the guys that are in there, now four with Tim [Boyle]. But we feel great about all of them, and we’re going to do the same thing this week as far as whatever it is that we think gives us the best chance to win this week against the Cleveland Browns, that’s what you’re going to see on Sunday.”