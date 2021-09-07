Houston Texans Punter Cameron Johnson and wife sponsors homeless dogs

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Texans Punter Cameron Johnson and his wife partnered with one of the oldest and largest animal rescue and protection organizations, Houston SPCA, to help homeless dogs find a permanent family.

The Johnson’s initiative is called “Punts for Houston SPCA.” Every time Cameron punts inside of the 20-yard-line during a Texans football game, the couple will pay the adoption fee for a Houston SPCA dog in need.

The goal is to raise awareness on the benefits of pet adoption; especially, for large dogs. The sponsorship project started with the couple’s adopted dogs Bella and Buddy.

Bella was saved from a puppy mill in critical condition. Her circumstance inspired Cameron and his wife to be a voice for other dogs that suffered and were rescued.

So far, about six dogs have been sponsored and adopted during pre-season games.

For more information on this initiative visit HoustonSPCA.org.

