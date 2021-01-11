Houston Traffic – 18-Wheeler accident amid snow in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Snow totals around the area indicate icy conditions in Huntsville and areas northwest of Houston. That’s where an 18-wheeler has been involved in an accident on the roadway.

CW39’s Carrigan Chauvin has these updates on that scene in Madisonville, where there is still snow in areas north of Houston.

Somewhat local snow fall totals include Crockett, Madisonville, and more towns and cities 50-75 miles north of our area. In Madisonville, 6 inches of snow fell yesterday evening, and now that the sun is starting to come up, we have parts melting.

