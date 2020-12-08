Houston traffic – Best and Worst times to buy a used car

HOUSTON (CW39) — Do you know the best and worst time to buy a used car in Houston?

iSeeCars‘ study found the times when car buyers are most and least likely to find a deal on a used vehicle.

Worst Times to Buy a Used Car:

  1. July 4th – 18.6%
  2. June – 16.9%
  3. July – 16.2%
  4. Father’s Day – 15.5%
  5. September – 15.0%
  6. Memorial Day – 14.7%
  7. August – 14.7%
  8. May – 14.7%
  9. Mother’s Day – 10.9%
  10. October – 5.5%

Best Times to Buy a Used Car:

  1. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – 39.2%
  2. January – 28.7%
  3. February – 22.1%
  4. New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day – 20.5%
  5. Christmas Eve – 18.1%
  6. December – 13.0%
  7. March – 12.6%
  8. Veterans Day – 11.9%
  9. November – 6.2%
  10. Thanksgiving/Black Friday – 2.7%

