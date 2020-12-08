Houston traffic – Best and Worst times to buy a used car
HOUSTON (CW39) — Do you know the best and worst time to buy a used car in Houston?
iSeeCars‘ study found the times when car buyers are most and least likely to find a deal on a used vehicle.
Worst Times to Buy a Used Car:
- July 4th – 18.6%
- June – 16.9%
- July – 16.2%
- Father’s Day – 15.5%
- September – 15.0%
- Memorial Day – 14.7%
- August – 14.7%
- May – 14.7%
- Mother’s Day – 10.9%
- October – 5.5%
Best Times to Buy a Used Car:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day – 39.2%
- January – 28.7%
- February – 22.1%
- New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day – 20.5%
- Christmas Eve – 18.1%
- December – 13.0%
- March – 12.6%
- Veterans Day – 11.9%
- November – 6.2%
- Thanksgiving/Black Friday – 2.7%
