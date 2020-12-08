Houston traffic – Best and Worst times to buy a used car

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Do you know the best and worst time to buy a used car in Houston?

iSeeCars‘ study found the times when car buyers are most and least likely to find a deal on a used vehicle.

Worst Times to Buy a Used Car:

July 4th – 18.6% June – 16.9% July – 16.2% Father’s Day – 15.5% September – 15.0% Memorial Day – 14.7% August – 14.7% May – 14.7% Mother’s Day – 10.9% October – 5.5%

Best Times to Buy a Used Car:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – 39.2% January – 28.7% February – 22.1% New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day – 20.5% Christmas Eve – 18.1% December – 13.0% March – 12.6% Veterans Day – 11.9% November – 6.2% Thanksgiving/Black Friday – 2.7%