Houston Traffic – Check your flight at CW39.com
HOUSTON (CW39) Even during a pandemic, we’re seeing a lot of people posting what the airport’s look like. In a different cities around the U.S., airports are pretty packed. So be aware – you could be seeing some delays.
CHECK YOUR FLIGHT
At CW39.com, we have flight statuses for IAH and Hobby airports.
We’re seeing a lot more delays this morning then we have in days passed. Be aware that if you are heading to IA this morning, we are definitely seeing some delays there from all over the country.
There’s no one specific area that is seeing some of those delays. CW39 anchor Hannah Trippett has your airport updates.
