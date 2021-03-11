Houston Traffic – Directions to Children’s Museum

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston’s spring break destinations – The Museum District, including the Children’s Museum, The Museum of Fine Arts, and the Museum of Natural Science, Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, and even the Texas Medical Center – will experience higher traffic volume than normal. Most schools have scheduled Spring Break March 13-21, and demand for parking spaces within a five-mile radius will be affected. The City encourages visitors to “know before you go” and plan when choosing Spring Break destinations. With safety in mind, venues will continue to implement pandemic protocols to ensure proper capacity and social distancing.

Annually during Spring Break, visitors descend upon Houston’s most popular destinations, including our wonderful museums, parks, and zoo. We want people to have a great time. But to be successful, we’re asking families to do their homework and be flexible. Research your destination for any changes in hours, attendance and/or reservation requirements. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Spring Break. Susan Christian, Director, Mayor’s Office of Special Events





Children’s Museum – www.cmhouston.org – CLOSED



Children’s Museum Houston will remain closed to the public for now; however, they are working on reopening plans for June. The museum will host a variety of Spring Break related virtual programming and have an at-home kit for families with educators’ favorite activities to unplug during the break.



More information about the “Epic Adventure Pop-Up” kit can be found here:

https://www.cmhouston.org/news/spring-break-kit.



For educators, a list of videos has been compiled to pass along to students: https://www.cmhouston.org/news/educators-spring-break



SUGGESTED DRIVING DIRECTIONS

Parking and traffic flow around popular destinations will be affected even during reduced attendance

Traveling from TX-288 South to:

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Exit Calumet St / Binz St and go west



Traveling from TX-288 North to:

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Exit Binz St / Calumet St and take Binz west



Traveling from I-610 East to:

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Binz St / Calumet St and take Binz west



Traveling from US 59 North to:

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Exit Main St and proceed south to Southmore Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Calumet St / Binz St and take Binz west



Traveling from US 59 South to:

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Exit Fannin St and proceed south Merge onto TX-288 S and Calumet St / Binz St and take Binz west



Parking Options for Children’s Museum

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Free and paid public parking in Midtown and Downtown – paid parking prices range from $3.50 to $20 daily. From there, take METRORail to your destination



For recommended and updated driving directions and parking information visit www.houstontx.gov.