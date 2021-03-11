Houston Traffic – Directions to Hermann Park

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston’s spring break destinations – The Museum District, including the Children’s Museum, The Museum of Fine Arts, and the Museum of Natural Science, Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, and even the Texas Medical Center – will experience higher traffic volume than normal. Most schools have scheduled Spring Break March 13-21, and demand for parking spaces within a five-mile radius will be affected. The City encourages visitors to “know before you go” and plan when choosing Spring Break destinations. With safety in mind, venues will continue to implement pandemic protocols to ensure proper capacity and social distancing.

Annually during Spring Break, visitors descend upon Houston’s most popular destinations, including our wonderful museums, parks, and zoo. We want people to have a great time. But to be successful, we’re asking families to do their homework and be flexible. Research your destination for any changes in hours, attendance and/or reservation requirements. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Spring Break. Susan Christian, Director, Mayor’s Office of Special Events

SUGGESTED DRIVING DIRECTIONS

Parking and traffic flow around popular destinations will be affected even during reduced attendance

Traveling from TX-288 South to:

HERMANN PARK Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown



Traveling from TX-288 North to:

HERMANN PARK Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown



Traveling from I-610 East to:

HERMANN PARK Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown



Traveling from US 59 North to:

HERMANN PARK Exit Richmond Ave / Downtown for parking in Midtown / Downtown Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown



Traveling from US 59 South to:

HERMANN PARK Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / Downtown





Parking Options for Hermann Park

Free and paid public parking in Midtown and Downtown – paid parking prices range from $3.50 to $20 daily. From there, take METRORail to your destination

Paid public parking in designated TMC parking lots – paid parking prices range from $6 to $12 daily. From there, take METRORail or the TMC Zoo Express to your destination

For recommended and updated driving directions and parking information visit www.houstontx.gov.