Houston Traffic – Directions to Museum District

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston’s spring break destinations – The Museum District, including the Children’s Museum, The Museum of Fine Arts, and the Museum of Natural Science, Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, and even the Texas Medical Center – will experience higher traffic volume than normal. Most schools have scheduled Spring Break March 13-21, and demand for parking spaces within a five-mile radius will be affected. The City encourages visitors to “know before you go” and plan when choosing Spring Break destinations. With safety in mind, venues will continue to implement pandemic protocols to ensure proper capacity and social distancing.

Annually during Spring Break, visitors descend upon Houston’s most popular destinations, including our wonderful museums, parks, and zoo. We want people to have a great time. But to be successful, we’re asking families to do their homework and be flexible. Research your destination for any changes in hours, attendance and/or reservation requirements. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Spring Break. Susan Christian, Director, Mayor’s Office of Special Events

Museum of Natural Science – www.hmns.org – OPEN



The Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 13 – March 21. Capacity is 75% of the museum’s occupancy, except for the theaters, planetarium and giant screen theaters which will be kept at 50% capacity.

Children’s Museum – www.cmhouston.org – CLOSED



Children’s Museum Houston will remain closed to the public for now; however, they are working on reopening plans for June. The museum will host a variety of Spring Break related virtual programming and have an at-home kit for families with educators’ favorite activities to unplug during the break.



More information about the “Epic Adventure Pop-Up” kit can be found here:

https://www.cmhouston.org/news/spring-break-kit.



For educators, a list of videos has been compiled to pass along to students: https://www.cmhouston.org/news/educators-spring-break.





Museum of Fine Arts – www.mfa.org – Open All Week



The Museum, Bayou Bend, and Rienzi will open every day during Spring Break, Monday through Friday.



• Visitor capacity reduced and controlled at all locations, will be less than 25 percent capacity at any time.

Advance timed tickets recommended.

• Guests who are 2 years and older, and Museum staff, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are always required to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth, while at the Museum. A face shield may be worn in addition to a face mask, but not in place of a face mask. In alignment with CDC guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in community settings, guests without a face mask over the nose and mouth will be provided one on-site.

• Temperature checks required for visitors and staff prior to entry, using a socially distanced reader.

• Visitors showing signs of illness at any time will be asked to return at a later date.

• Social distancing is required and will be enforced; parties may remain together; children must always stay with adults.

• Credit or debit cards only; no cash permitted for any on-site purchases.

• On the main campus, visitors enter only through the Beck and Kinder buildings.

• Social-distancing markers in place at the designated visitor entrance and elsewhere.

• Coat check is not available; large bags (more than 11×15 inches) are not permitted; no baby backpacks or children on shoulders; soft front-facing carriers and strollers are allowed.

• The MFA Café is closed at this time; outside food and drink are not permitted; drinking fountains are not available.

• Wheelchairs, in limited numbers, are available for temporary use during your visit; please notify an attendant in the lobby.

• An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is extremely contagious.

SUGGESTED DRIVING DIRECTIONS

Parking and traffic flow around popular destinations will be affected even during reduced attendance

Traveling from TX-288 South to:

MUSEUM DISTRICT Exit Calumet St / Binz St and go west



Traveling from TX-288 North to:

MUSEUM DISTRICT Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Binz St / Calumet St and take Binz west



Traveling from US 59 North to:

MUSEUM DISTRICT Exit Main St and proceed south to Southmore Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Calumet St / Binz St and take Binz west



Traveling from US 59 South to:

MUSEUM DISTRICT Exit Fannin St and proceed south Merge onto TX-288 S and Calumet St / Binz St and take Binz west



Parking Options for Museum District

Free and paid public parking in Midtown and Downtown – paid parking prices range from $3.50 to $20 daily. From there, take METRORail to your destination

For recommended and updated driving directions and parking information visit www.houstontx.gov.