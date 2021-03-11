Houston Traffic – Directions to Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston’s spring break destinations – The Museum District, including the Children’s Museum, The Museum of Fine Arts, and the Museum of Natural Science, Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, and even the Texas Medical Center – will experience higher traffic volume than normal. Most schools have scheduled Spring Break March 13-21, and demand for parking spaces within a five-mile radius will be affected. The City encourages visitors to “know before you go” and plan when choosing Spring Break destinations. With safety in mind, venues will continue to implement pandemic protocols to ensure proper capacity and social distancing.

Annually during Spring Break, visitors descend upon Houston’s most popular destinations, including our wonderful museums, parks, and zoo. We want people to have a great time. But to be successful, we’re asking families to do their homework and be flexible. Research your destination for any changes in hours, attendance and/or reservation requirements. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Spring Break. Susan Christian, Director, Mayor’s Office of Special Events



Museum of Natural Science – www.hmns.org



The Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 13 – March 21. Capacity is 75% of the museum’s occupancy, except for the theaters, planetarium and giant screen theaters which will be kept at 50% capacity.

SUGGESTED DRIVING DIRECTIONS

Parking and traffic flow around popular destinations will be affected even during reduced attendance



Traveling from TX-288 South to:

MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE Exit Calumet St / Binz St and go west



Traveling from TX-288 North to:

MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE Exit Binz St / Calumet St and take Binz west



Traveling from I-610 East to:

MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Binz St / Calumet St and take Binz west



Traveling from US 59 North to:

MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE Exit Main St and proceed south to Southmore Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Calumet St / Binz St and take Binz west



Traveling from US 59 South to:

MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE Exit Fannin St and proceed south Merge onto TX-288 S and Calumet St / Binz St and take Binz west



Parking Options for Museum District

MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE Free and paid public parking in Midtown and Downtown – paid parking prices range from $3.50 to $20 daily. From there, take METRORail to your destination



For recommended and updated driving directions and parking information visit www.houstontx.gov.



