Houston Traffic – Directions to Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston’s spring break destinations – The Museum District, including the Children’s Museum, The Museum of Fine Arts, and the Museum of Natural Science, Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, and even the Texas Medical Center – will experience higher traffic volume than normal. Most schools have scheduled Spring Break March 13-21, and demand for parking spaces within a five-mile radius will be affected. The City encourages visitors to “know before you go” and plan when choosing Spring Break destinations. With safety in mind, venues will continue to implement pandemic protocols to ensure proper capacity and social distancing.

Annually during Spring Break, visitors descend upon Houston’s most popular destinations, including our wonderful museums, parks, and zoo. We want people to have a great time. But to be successful, we’re asking families to do their homework and be flexible. Research your destination for any changes in hours, attendance and/or reservation requirements. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Spring Break. Susan Christian, Director, Mayor’s Office of Special Events

SUGGESTED DRIVING DIRECTIONS

Parking and traffic flow around popular destinations will be affected even during reduced attendance



Traveling from TX-288 South to:

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe west



Traveling from TX-288 North to:

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER Exit Yellowstone Blvd and take Holcombe west



Traveling from I-610 East to:

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Yellowstone Blvd and take Holcombe west Exit Main, head north, cross Holcombe to John Freeman Blvd.



Traveling from US 59 North to:

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe west



Traveling from US 59 South to:

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe west



Parking Options for Texas Medical Center

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER Paid public parking in designated TMC parking lots, Smithlands Lot C and South Extension Lot – paid parking prices range from $6 to $12 daily. Take the TMC Zoo Express to your destination. For additional information visit www.tmcparking.org.



For recommended and updated driving directions and parking information visit www.houstontx.gov.