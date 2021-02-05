Houston Traffic – IH 69 / IH 610 weekend construction total closures

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has your weekend closure updates for drivers using the Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop South. Plus, alternate routes to keep your drive safe.

Here’s a look…

IH 69 SOUTHWEST Northbound at IH 610 WEST LOOP: 3 Alternate Lanes Closed Overnight, from 9:00 PM Thursday, 02.04.21 to 5:00 AM Friday, 02.05.21.



NEW: IH 69 SOUTHWEST Northbound & Southbound Connectors to IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 02.05.21 to 5:00 AM Monday, 02.08.21. Southbound traffic to take exit to Newcastle Dr. onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Merge onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Alternate Southbound Detour: Take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Northbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes.



NEW: IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound between IH 69 SOUTHWEST and FM-1093/Westheimer Rd.: 1 Outside (Right) Lane Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 02.05.21 to 5:00 AM Monday, 02.08.21.



LONG TERM CLOSURES



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Entrance Ramp from Fournace Pl.: Total Closure, from 9:00 PM Friday, 10.02.20 until further notice. Traffic to continue on IH 510 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes.



IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road at Westpark Dr.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, until further notice. Traffic to continue to Westpark Dr. turn left (west) onto Westpark Dr. then turn left (south) onto IH 610 southbound frontage road.



IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road at Fournace Pl.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Tuesday, 12.17.19 until further notice. Traffic to take signaled lights. Turn left (West) onto Fournace Pl. Turn left (South) onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd.



IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road between Richmond Ave. and Bissonnet St.: Alternate Lane(s) remain Closed Continuously until further notice. At least one southbound frontage road lane will remain open.



IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. at Hidalgo St.: Permanent Closure, starting 9:00 PM, Friday, 01.10.20. Traffic can access Hidalgo St. from the IH 610 West Loop Southbound Exit Ramp to Hidalgo St./Richmond Ave. Traffic can also continue to access the IH 69 Entrance Ramp via the IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. coming from West Alabama and Westheimer.



IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. between Newcastle Dr. and Weslayan St.: Alternate Lane Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 09.06.19, until further notice.



IH 69 Southbound Exit Ramp to Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane(s) Closed Continuously until further notice.



IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road between S. Rice Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane Closed Continuously until further notice.



NEW: IH 69 SOUTHWEST Northbound to IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Connector: 1 Outside (Right) Lane Closed Continuously, from 5:00 AM Monday, 02.08.21 until further notice.



IH 69 Southwest Freeway Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously until further notice. Detour via the Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Edloe Street.



Off Duty Police Officers will be on site to assist, as needed, and changeable message signs will also be utilized as needed.



All closures are subject to cancellation or modification due to adverse weather.

