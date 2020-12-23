Houston Traffic – Most popular cars in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) This year was unlike any other as an economic recession temporarily crippled auto sales. However, financing deals on new cars and a heightened demand for affordable used cars led to car purchases for many consumers.

What vehicles were the most popular among Houston drivers? The new iSeeCars study looked at 12.9 million vehicle sales for 2020 to find out.

Here are the top-selling used and new cars in Houston for 2020: