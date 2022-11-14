The #1 ranked overweight city in the country is also from Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) ‘Tis the season for Thanksgiving, Holiday parties and Christmas festivities. And most of them involve food. A lot of food! As the calories increase, the pounds tend to as well, and this season could be a big problem for Houston and surrounding cities. A new study says waistlines are expanding around the Houston area.

A new report from WalletHub, says the Houston area currently ranks 36th out of 100 cities ranked when it comes to being overweight and/or obese.

WalletHub

Houston isn’t the only Texas city to make the list. In fact, the #1 spot for most overweight and/or obese city area in the country is in South Texas in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas area. Also, cities and their surrounding areas making the list ranking at #25 is San Antonio, at #27 Dallas, at #30 is El Paso. The Austin area ranks #54.

With so many Texas cities in the top 100 overweight communities, the study also ranks the entire state of Texas as the #12 overweight state in the country!

WalletHub

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese.

Children and adolescents numbers are lower but obesity rates have increased over the past 20 years.

The Physical Activity Council suggest a need for more aggressive efforts to combat the issue. According to the report, 72.2 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2021. Lack of physical activity is a leading cause of obesity, in addition to genetics, emotional instability and sleeplessness.

The problem is bigger in some states than in others, though. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. For a breaking down on the study by individual city go to the WalletHub Link here .