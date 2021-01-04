Houston Weather – 10-Day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) As we look ahead at this week, Wednesday morning you’re going to wake up to a bit of clouds out there. We’re going to see this low pressure system develop throughout the state with another low pressure system developing in the Midwest.

This is going to bring with it some shower chances for our mid morning hour heading into our lunch time and then some thunderstorms will be possible as we head into later into the day on Wednesday but mainly after sunset, we see these 2 oranges and reds here along the coastline, those are going to be our chances a bit heavier rainfall and possibly damaging to gusty winds at

We are just looking at the half an inch of rain coming out of this system as weak head into our Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday it will be cooler temperatures maxing out in those 60’s and by the weekend things look a bit unsettled going to keep that chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as well.