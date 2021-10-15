Houston weather | 10-day forecast for Friday, weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday may start out warm and muggy, but a cold front is expected to bring some rain later in the day, and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

We should expect to see a warm morning and afternoon as temps should reach 90 degrees. But the cold front should move in later in the afternoon, which should bring scattered thunderstorms to most of the Houston area. It should come down just as Astros fans are heading to Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Saturday morning and for the rest of the weekend, expect to see breezy and cooler temperatures in the high 50s in the early part of the day, with highs reaching the high 70s.

At the start of the new week on Monday, expect some clouds and milder weather, with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid 60s.