Houston Weather – 10-day forecast has rain Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve got a couple of wet days today and Saturday. In between though, should be dry around here. Light showers today, breezy and that cold front comes in tonight.

That’s going to keep that cold air in place for another day or two.

In fact, the coldest temperatures we’ll see on the entire 10-day forecast are Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll get close to freezing in the city, but you get outside the city limits a little bit and we could definitely see some spots down around that freezing mark later in the week with a big warm up by Saturday.

We’re back to 70 then. The problem is we’ve got some rain to deal with on Saturday.